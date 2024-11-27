70°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Trending News
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor asks LSU to discipline law professor perceived criticizing Trump-supporting students
-
Zachary police seeking information on person wanted in arson investigation
-
Governor asks LSU to discipline law professor perceived criticizing Trump-supporting students
-
Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah start a ceasefire after nearly 14 months of...
-
Man arrested after standoff at West Worthy Street in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated