TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
8 a.m.: Accident. Left lane blocked on I 10 EB at I-110
ALL CLEAR
BREAKING NEWS: WB I-10 is closed between the 10/12 and the I-110 SPLIT.
This is due to vehicle recovery from a previous incident. Traffic is being detoured off at the Airline exit, and can't enter until the I-110 interchange.
This operation was estimated to end by 4am but is still on going.... THIS INVOLVES AN OVERWEIGHT 18- WHEELER. CRANES ARE ON SCENE TRYING TO GET IT REMOVED
