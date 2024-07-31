TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

8 a.m.: Accident. Left lane blocked on I 10 EB at I-110

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALL CLEAR

BREAKING NEWS: WB I-10 is closed between the 10/12 and the I-110 SPLIT.

This is due to vehicle recovery from a previous incident. Traffic is being detoured off at the Airline exit, and can't enter until the I-110 interchange.

This operation was estimated to end by 4am but is still on going.... THIS INVOLVES AN OVERWEIGHT 18- WHEELER. CRANES ARE ON SCENE TRYING TO GET IT REMOVED

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------