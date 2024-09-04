TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: U.S. 190 westbound in Lottie reopened after driver drove into DOTD truck

LOTTIE — U.S. 190 westbound in Lottie was blocked Wednesday after a driver ran into the back of a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development truck, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash has since been cleared and traffic is flowing again with minor congestion, LaDOTD said.

Following the crash, both westbound lanes in Lottie just past Livonia were shut down. According to the sheriff, the crash caused only minor injuries.