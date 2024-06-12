82°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two road closures in Zachary, Franklin

2 hours 57 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2024 Jun 12, 2024 June 12, 2024 6:22 PM June 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Stock image of road closure, Louisiana State Police

ZACHARY - Two road closures were announced for Zachary and Franklin Wednesday, with one taking place tomorrow and the other later in the month.

In Zachary, Old Baker Road will be closed starting June 13th at 8 a.m. south of Spur Lane through Friday, June 14 for sewer maintenance. Motorists should use Highway 19 as an alternate route and only residents of the area will be permitted access.

In Franklin, levee access from Charenton Beach Road will be closed from June 24 to June 27th. The closure is necessary to repair a collapsing culvert beneath the road.

