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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

3 hours 51 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 4:39 AM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:30a: Vehicle Fire. Right lane blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB before Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED

5:35a: Accident. Right lane blocked on I-12 WB at Drusilla Ln, stopped traffic back to Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4; CLEARED

5:40a: Disabled vehicle in Downtown East on North 19th Street at Spanish Town Rd; CLEARED

6:25a: Stall in on ramp in Downtown East on I-110 SB on-ramp from Convention Street/Exit 1B; CLEARED

7:05a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd WB at O'Neal Ln; CLEARED

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7:35a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on N Foster at Florida Blvd

7:40a: Accident cleared in Metairie on Power Blvd SB at Kawanee Ave

8:20a: Accident in Louisiana State University on Dalrymple Dr at West Lakeshore Drive

8:20a: Stall. Two right lanes blocked. in Scotlandville on I-110 SB after Hwy 19/Scotlandville/Baker/Exit 8A

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