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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

4 hours 9 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 4:43 AM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:25a: Accident. Right lane blocked in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB at Florida Blvd; CLEARED

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6:00a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Greenwell St at Lanier Dr.; CLEARED
6:33a: Accident in on ramp in Denham Springs on I-12 WB on-ramp from Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10; CLEARED
6:30a: Accident. Left lane blocked in East Baton Rouge on O'Neal Ln SB at Old Hammond Hwy; CLEARED
7:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Highland Rd; CLEARED
8:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd at Ardenwood Dr

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