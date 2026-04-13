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Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to launch new customer service number
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will launch a new customer service number Wednesday.
According to DCFS, the new number is designed to make it easier for Louisiana residents to reach the department for assistance.
Residents can now call 877-7LA-DCFS (877-752-3237) for child support services, child welfare assistance, and other inquiries. The line will be operated from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
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The Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline will continue to operate 24/7 at 855-4LA-KIDS (855-452-5437).
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