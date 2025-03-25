67°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Daily commute updates Can be found here:
5:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB on Airline- two right lanes blocked. CLEARED
7:15 a.m: Wreck on Walker South Rd./ Friendship with one lane blocked
Trending News
7:40 a.m.: Wreck on I-110 SB at Chippewa with left lane blocked
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Cooking in Central
-
Florida Boulevard partially blocked after 18-wheeler hits powerline
-
Deputies looking for person who hit, killed 86-year-old man
-
Developer eyes large property off Highway 61 for warehouse, neighbors feel left...
-
Search continues for missing Baton Rouge man
Sports Video
-
NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet...
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...