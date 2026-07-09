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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Reopened in Iberville on LA-77 NB/SB between Indian Village Road and Intracoastal Rd
6:05a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Hooper Rd at Blackwater Rd; CLEARED
6:15a: Stalled Semi on I-10 Eastbound Near Perkins Rd (MM 158). 1 Right lane blocked.
7a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153
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7a: Accident on right shoulder in Hammond on I-12 EB at US-51-BR/Hammond/Pontchatoula/Exit 40, stop and go traffic back to Baptist/Pumpkin Center Rd/Exit 35
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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Stalled semi on I-10 eastbound at Perkins Road causing...
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New, privately-owned student residence addressing housing shortage among Southern University students
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Companion Animal Alliance, other groups hosting reduced-fee adoption events throughout July