Centreville mayor issues curfew for town after mass shooting that left two dead

CENTREVILLE, Miss. - Centreville Mayor Demetria Hudson issued a curfew for the town starting Wednesday, the police department said.

The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and it comes after two people were killed and seven others were hurt in a mass shooting in the town.

Additionally, during Tuesday night's town hall meeting, it was announced that Interim Police Chief GeMarcus Patterson would be resigning from his role. Patterson became the interim chief in June after Chief Edward Arbuthnot resigned.

Southern Mississippi Crime Stoppers announced it is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting.