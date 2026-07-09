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Ascension Parish planning commission approves Gonzales subdivision after earlier denial

2 hours 6 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 10:00 PM July 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Ascension Parish Planning Commission voted to approve a new subdivision called Harvest Fields, six months after the project was initially denied.

Residents living near the proposed site packed the meeting, raising concerns about traffic and drainage from the new development.

Neighbors also said they discovered through public records that an old oil well sits below the property.

Developers told commissioners those concerns are not required to be checked during the preliminary process, but they have already conducted an environmental assessment on the site.

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As part of the approval, developers are required to validate all environmental studies and permits before any construction can begin on the project.

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