77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials working fire at Sammy's Grill in Prairieville

1 hour 17 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 10:47 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are working a fire Tuesday night at Sammy's Grill, fire officials told WBRZ.

The Prairieville Fire Department is currently working the fire, with the St. George Fire Department assisting.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days