66°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC; Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
5:15a: Accident With Injury in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B, stop and go traffic back to Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 person injured in crash that causes backups on...
-
EBR Metro Council to vote on city-parish-wide pay increases at May 13...
-
Denham Springs drivers warned to avoid US 190 eastbound after fluid spill
-
DA says Baton Rouge man violated ankle monitor conditions more than 100...
-
St. Gabriel man with sex offender warrants found with 17-year-old who was...
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week