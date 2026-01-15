43°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
Trending News
4a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB before Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Moreno's buzzer beater shocks LSU
-
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging wants summer ballot measure to renew...
-
Livingston deputies arrest burglary suspect after finding him inside another person's Walker...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies searching for two people connected to Port...
-
Second arrest made in Christmas Day shooting that left 23-year-old dead in...