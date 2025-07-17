TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

Daily commute updates can be found here:

FLOOD WATCH- A Flood Watch is in effect through late Friday night. Rainfall accumulations of up to 8 inches in some areas will be possible

6am- Wreck on I-10 WB @ Acadian; right shoulder blocked near on-ramp

6:15am- Incident on I-10 WB @ Essen toward 10/12 Merge; left shoulder blocked