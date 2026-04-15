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I-10 westbound on Mississippi River Bridge reopens after crash causes several miles of congestion
PORT ALLEN — An I-10 westbound crash near the La. 1 exit on the Mississippi River Bridge caused major backups into Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning.
The crash, which was first reported around 5:15 a.m., caused traffic congestion past College Drive.
The roadway reopened around 7:20 a.m.
Ambulances and law enforcement responded to the scene of the crash. Officials told WBRZ that Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into the crash.
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