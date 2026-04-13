65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

1 hour 47 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 4:31 AM April 13, 2026 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:30a: Right lane blocked in off ramp on I-110 NB to Capitol Access Rd/LA 3045/Exit 1E

Trending News

5:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Convention St. at N 17th St

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days