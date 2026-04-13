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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:30a: Right lane blocked in off ramp on I-110 NB to Capitol Access Rd/LA 3045/Exit 1E
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5:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Convention St. at N 17th St
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