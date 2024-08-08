79°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Back 2 School Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
SCHOOL ZONES IN AFFECT FOR: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Central City Schools, St James (staggered start), West Feliciana, Iberville, Zachary, Baker.
New Orleans boil water advisory caused by Mylar balloon hitting power line...
West Baton Rouge kicks off first day of school Thursday, leaders say...
Deputies searching for two people wanted for attempted murder after shooting
Charges dropped for Ascension Parish councilman accused of submitting requests in parish...
Mayor-President candidates kick earnings into high gear for second financial report