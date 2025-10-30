65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Semi-truck on fire along I-10 eastbound at I-49; road completely closed to traffic

Thursday, October 30 2025
By: Abigail Whitam

LAFAYETTE - Firefighters in Lafayette are to put out a semi-truck that caught fire on I-10 eastbound at I-49.

The interstate is closed to traffic near U.S. 167 and is causing delays several miles back.

DOTD also said that, until further notice, the I-49 southbound exit and I-10 eastbound exit are closed. 

