Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Pickup truck stuck on guardrail of French Settlement bridge after crash with semi-truck
FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A pickup truck nearly fell off the French Settlement bridge Tuesday after a crash involving a semi-truck.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the truck with its front wheels hanging over the bridge's guardrails. It appears that the semi-truck rear-ended the pickup truck and caused the smaller vehicle to go up the side railing of the La. 16 bridge.
Deputies said they were pretty sure no one was hurt, but that State Police would be working to clear the roadway.
"Busy day in the LP," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
Earlier on Tuesday, an 18-wheeler blocked traffic on I-12 westbound for multiple hours near Holden, as well as a crash at a Walker roundabout and a U.S. 190 crash in Denham Springs that caused multiple powerlines to fall.
