30°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Elayn Hunt inmate dies, autopsy ordered to determine cause of death
-
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
-
Runners gather in Baton Rouge for the 15th annual Louisiana Marathon
-
Historical marker dedicated to Pointe Coupee oak tree, famous author years after...
-
'It was just outrageous:' Drivers on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge trapped for hours...