86°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
Trending News
I-10 Westbound is CLSOED due to wreck between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four-month-old critically injured in dog attack
-
Residents from Monticello and Park Forest East gather for neighborhood block party
-
One killed, two airlifted from wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
10th annual 'Ladies on the Bluff' event set for Monday evening
-
St. George to discuss tax transfer Monday