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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 westbound reopens after wreck

1 hour 23 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 9:49 AM June 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

PORT ALLEN — A crash on I-10 westbound closed the left lane over the Mississippi River Bridge on Friday morning.

The crash was first reported around 9:30 a.m., with the wreck cleared by 10 a.m.

Traffic was backed up to the 10/12 split near the Hammond exit, with delays running around 20 minutes.

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