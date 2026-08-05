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Southern's offensive coordinator feels confident in fall camp progression
BATON ROUGE - Southern put on shoulder pads for the first time in fall camp on Wednesday. They had limited contact, but the intensity of practice was raised a bit.
Southern offensive coordinator, Ken Merchant, is still trying to tailor his "Go-Go" offense to the personnel, but believes they are a lot better than they were in the spring.
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Southern will continue fall camp practices throughout the month before their first game against Alabama State in Birmingham on Aug. 29.
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