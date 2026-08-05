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Southern's offensive coordinator feels confident in fall camp progression

1 hour 15 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 7:50 PM August 05, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern put on shoulder pads for the first time in fall camp on Wednesday. They had limited contact, but the intensity of practice was raised a bit.

Southern offensive coordinator, Ken Merchant, is still trying to tailor his "Go-Go" offense to the personnel, but believes they are a lot better than they were in the spring.

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Southern will continue fall camp practices throughout the month before their first game against Alabama State in Birmingham on Aug. 29.

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