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WBRZ Investigative Unit: Teenager killed in Southdowns neighborhood, sources say
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was found shot to death in the Southdowns neighborhood early Thursday morning, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.
Sources said that a 15-year-old's body was found in the middle of Poplar Street near Lee Drive around 2 a.m. People in the area assumed the person had been hit by a car, but the teen had been shot and killed.
Sources said family members of the victim woke up Thursday and could not find the teen, sparking a search for a missing child.
Sources told WBRZ that Baton Rouge Police officers are investigating the situation as a homicide.
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