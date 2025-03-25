TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 west closed again near Holden as crews work to remove overturned semi-truck

LIVINGSTON — Interstate 12 westbound in Livingston Parish is closed after the roadway after a a semi-truck overturned on Tuesday.

The truck overturned and blocked traffic on I-12 between Livingston and Holden. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies said to expect major delays, with congestion approaching La. 43 in Albany. One lane of the roadway was briefly re-opened before being closed again.

Motorists are being diverted onto La. 441 North to U.S. 190 West.

No injuries were reported in the two vehicle crash, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers added that it will "be a while" until the truck is cleared. Motorists need to take alternative routes, a spokesperson said. Deputies said that crews have to unload the cargo of the truck before they can open the roadway.

Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.