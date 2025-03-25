TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 west between Livingston and Holden completely blocked after semi-truck overturns

LIVINGSTON — A stretch of Interstate 12 westbound in Livingston Parish is closed after a semi-truck overturned.

The truck overturned and blocked all lanes of traffic on I-12 between Livingston and Holden. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies said to expect major delays, with congestion approaching La. 43 in Albany.

Motorists are being diverted onto La. 441 North to U.S. 190 West.

No injuries were reported in the two vehicle crash, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers added that it will "be a while" until the truck is cleared. Motorists need to take alternative routes, a spokesperson said.

Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.