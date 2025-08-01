84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 eastbound reopened at Range Avenue in Denham Springs after crash

3 hours 23 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 4:11 PM August 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — The left lane of I-12 eastbound was closed at Range Avenue in Denham Springs after a crash Friday afternoon.

Traffic was congested all the way to South Sherwood Forest Boulevard before it reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days