Team 2 Traffic: I-110 north reopened at Government Street after crash
BATON ROUGE — Traffic has reopened on I-110 north at Government Street after being brought down to one lane due to a wreck on Thursday.
Emergency vehicles—including fire and police—responded to the scene of the wreck.
Congestion was approaching South Acadian Thruway.
