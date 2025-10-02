84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens before Gonzales, St. Gabriel exit after wreck

3 hours 41 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 7:58 AM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — I-10 westbound was completely blocked just before the Gonzales and St. Gabriel exit in Ascension Parish after a wreck Thursday morning

Traffic was passing the wreck on the shoulder of the road, with traffic backed up to Sorrento.

The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. By 7:45 a.m., the road reopened.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days