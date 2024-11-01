72°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed past Grosse Tete due to accident

1 hour 38 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 November 01, 2024 4:59 PM November 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GROSSE TETE - I-10 West is closed past Grosse Tete due to an accident, according to officials.

Officials also said I-10 West at Lobdell is also closed as a result of the accident.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route of LA 415 to LA 190 West. Two people were transported in non-critical condition as a result of the accident.

