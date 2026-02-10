55°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens at La. 415 following fatal early morning crash

By: Dayla Galmore, Abigail Whitam

WESTPORT — I-10 westbound was closed for several miles between La. 415/Lobdell and La. 3177/Butte La Rose on Tuesday morning due to a fatal accident near Whiskey Bay.

Traffic was being detoured at the La. 415 exit to La. 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash was first reported around 4:34 a.m. By 5:25 a.m., the interstate had reopened.

