90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 in Ascension Parish near Sorrento exit closed due to crash involving fire truck

1 hour 24 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, September 13 2025 Sep 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 5:36 PM September 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

SORRENTO - A crash involving a fire truck resulted in I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes being closed, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at mile marker 185 between the Sorrento exit and Airline Highway exit. No injuries were reported.

Trending News

Drivers should expect delays in this area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days