TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopens after crash near Perkins Road

Friday, September 05 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — I-10 eastbound at Perkins Road was closed after a crash Friday morning, delaying traffic all the way to the Mississippi River Bridge. 

The two left lanes were blocked starting at 8:50 a.m. By 9:30 a.m., only one lane was closed. By 9:45 a.m., the entire roadway reopened.

