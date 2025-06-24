88°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound lane blocked after dump truck overturns near Ascension, St. James line; one injured
SORRENTO — A dump truck overturned in the median between I-10 east and westbound near the parish line between Ascension and St. James parishes Tuesday afternoon.
While crews work to remove the truck, the left lane going east will be blocked. Commuters can expect delays.
An Acadian Ambulance spokesperson said one person was hurt with minor injuries from the dump truck overturning.
