TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound closed following vehicle fire near Whiskey Bay

1 hour 1 minute 12 seconds ago Tuesday, February 10 2026 Feb 10, 2026 February 10, 2026 5:28 AM February 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHISKEY BAY — I-10 eastbound was closed Tuesday morning following a vehicle fire before Whiskey Bay. 

The fire was first reported around 5:13 a.m. by 5:43 a.m., only one lane of traffic was closed.

The closure is between La. 3177 at Butte La Rose and La. 975 at Whiskey Bay. 

I-10 westbound was also closed Tuesday morning following a fatal crash. 

