74°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute
Trending News
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows