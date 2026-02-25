72°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound traffic on Mississippi River Bridge briefly blocked after car crash

1 hour 47 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, February 25 2026 Feb 25, 2026 February 25, 2026 12:16 PM February 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Eastbound traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge was blocked after a car crash on Wednesday.

The crash, which was first reported around 12:02 p.m. on Interstate 10, was blocking one lane of traffic. By 12:20 p.m., the roadway fully reopened.

Traffic was congested along the bridge.

