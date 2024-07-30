92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: DOTD forcing emergency closure of interstate to offload semi truck

2 hours 16 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2024 Jul 30, 2024 July 30, 2024 4:49 PM July 30, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The State Department of Transportation and Development plans to close down a handful of major roadways in the capitol area to offload a stalled 18-wheeler that is transporting an oversized load. 

According to LaDOTD, an emergency closure will take place from 8 p.m. July 30 to 4 a.m. on July 31.

I-12 Westbound will be closed at US 61 (Airline Highway). I-10 Westbound will be shut down between the I-10/12 merge and the I-10/110 merge. 

Traffic on I-10 Westbound will be detoured to I-12 Eastbound at US 61 (Airline Highway). 

Trending News

This is a developing story. We have reached out to LaDOTD for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days