TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crashes on I-10 eastbound near I-10/12 split cause severe backups

BATON ROUGE — I-10 eastbound was closed near the I-10/12 split due to two crashes on Wednesday morning.

The crashes, which were first reported around 8:57 a.m., are causing significant delays, backing traffic up several miles into downtown Baton Rouge. By 9:29 a.m., one lane had reopened. By 10 a.m., the entire roadway had reopened.

Officials told WBRZ that no injuries were reported in the first crash, but one person was transported to the hospital in the second.