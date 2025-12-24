60°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Christmas Eve Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog
6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Plank Rd at Blount Rd
Crews respond to early morning house fire on Lorri Burgess Avenue
Supreme Court keeps Trump's National Guard deployment blocked in the Chicago area,...
First Circuit Court of Appeal judge to temporarily fill Louisiana Supreme Court...
Crews repair guardrails along Walker bridge following crash
Deputies looking for thieves who stole $90K worth of copper wire from...
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star