TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Car fire along I-12 near Essen Lane causes traffic snarl

BATON ROUGE - Traffic started to stack up along Interstate 12 eastbound around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near the Essen Lane exit after a car caught on fire.

LaDOTD cameras showed firefighters responding to the fire and putting it out.

Congestion has backed up past the I-10/I-12 split.

No information about the vehicle fire has been released.