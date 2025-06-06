92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Backups on Airline Highway after crash near Siegen Lane

Friday, June 06 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Drivers may experience backups on Airline Highway during the Friday lunch rush due to a crash near the Siegen intersection. 

Video from the scene showed a utility truck crashed into the back of another vehicle. 

WBRZ has reached out to officials for more information on the crash. Officials said two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

