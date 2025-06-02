90°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-10 east reopened on Mississippi River Bridge after hour-long blockage
BATON ROUGE — All lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound reopened on the Mississippi River Bridge after a traffic accident caused a closure for more than an hour Monday morning.
The blockage brought traffic to a standstill around 10 a.m. and congestion extended over the river past Lobdell. By 11:35 a.m., the blockage was cleared.
I-10 eastbound was closed from the bridge and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development encouraged commuters to take an alternative route.
