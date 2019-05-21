Teacher unions to make public complaints about McKinley High

BATON ROUGE - Leaders from two teacher unions are set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to voice their grievances with the new principal and culture at McKinley High.

A spokesperson with the Louisiana Association of Educators says principal Esrom Pitre "rules by fear" and retaliates against those who criticize his behavior. Along with the local chapter for the Federation of Teachers, LAE says complaints made against Pitre include inappropriate physical and verbal behavior with staff and students, interfering with state mandates, and pushing female students harder than male students.

The two unions are making their complaints public after receiving push back from school officials. Reports say superintendent Warren Drake declined to start an investigation when asked to do so.

The unions are asking the school system's human resource department to conduct an environmental study of McKinley High like the one done last year under the previous principal. The environmental study is essentially a review of all policies and procedures currently in use.

A joint press conference from the two unions is expected to be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge School Board Office.