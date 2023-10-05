Latest Weather Blog
Teacher arrested in shocking rape case released on bond; attorney says others violated mandatory reporting laws
LORANGER- A Tangipahoa Parish teacher accused of raping a student and giving birth to his baby is out on bond after turning herself in on several charges on Tuesday.
Morgan Freche, who's facing several felony charges including third-degree rape, was released on a $155,000 bond. A judge ordered that she wear an ankle monitor while criminal proceedings are pending.
"Legally, she has raped the kid repeatedly," attorney George R. Tucker said.
Freche was a Loranger seventh grade P.E. coach when the crimes happened. Family of the victim says she started grooming the now 17-year-old in 2020.
"It becomes a rumor before it becomes a report. We're talking about a kid. The only reason it became a big rumor, it's a black baby," Tucker said.
Tucker says the sheriff's office found out about the rape and baby two months after Freche gave birth. The family says they were told by other teachers. The attorney claims superintendent Melissa Stilley knew of the alleged ongoing abuse. He says it violates state mandatory reporting laws.
WBRZ went to the school system office to speak about these allegations but were directed to a statement released on Tuesday. Other officials could not say, or did not return phone calls to inform us about how much Freche's bond was. It is unclear who has custody of the baby as the investigation continues.
