Teacher accused of having sex with students due back in court Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A former teacher at Plaquemine High, accused of sleeping multiple students, is scheduled to be back to court Tuesday.
Keavin Keith is due back in court for a motion hearing. The 30-year-old was indicted on 35 charges of inappropriate behavior with students earlier this year after several students came forward.
Investigators say the victims told them Keith, a former "Teacher of the Year" at the Math Science and Arts Academy West, would meet them in a ninth grade classroom.
Authorities say DNA results show Keith fathered a child with one of the students he's accused of sleeping with.
Keith is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond. He's facing charges of five counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges and 30 counts of misdemeanor prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.
If convicted, Keith faces up to 50 years in prison.
