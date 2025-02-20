38°
Tangipahoa Parish work release inmate sought after walking off job

Thursday, February 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

KENTWOOD - Deputies are searching for a work release inmate after he allegedly walked off the job Thursday morning. 

Markel Alexander, 35, was working in the 500 block of Railroad Avenue Thursday before he was seen leaving the area in a black sedan, possibly a Corolla. 

Alexander was in jail for possession with intent to distributer and resisting an officer. Tangipahoa Parish deputies said he is from the New Orleans area. 

Anyone with information about Alexander's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Jail directly at (985) 748-8147 (option 1) or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s tip line at (1-800) 554-5245.

