Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office looking to identify robbery suspect

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect of a simple robbery and simple battery.

According to police, on November 28 around 3:45 p.m., the person suspected approached the victim outside the victim's residence, said they needed help, and pushed the victim into their residence while punching him in the face. The suspect then demanded money, which the victim surrendered an unknown amount, before grabbing the victim's cell phone and fleeing. The suspect then left in what is possibly a gold colored sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact the police department at 985-902-2032.