Tangipahoa Parish President gives updates on parish emergency center's snow day operations

AMITE — As snow fell across the capital area on Tuesday, Tangipahoa Parish Parish President Robby Miller gave an update on what the parish is doing to keep people safe from the parish's 911 center.

"We're monitoring and watching, and hoping people stay home, actually," Miller said, echoing messages state officials gave before and during the winter blitz.

Miller said that he has been listening to state weather experts, praising them for their accurate predictions of pillowy snow right on time around 6 a.m.

But if things do go south, the parish operation center has representatives from local and state agencies like the Department of Transportation and Development helping deploy the necessary services.

"Our law enforcement I'm sure is out there driving around but they're carefully doing that looking for anyone who might be out there to assist if there's a need," Miller said. "But so far we haven't had any of those calls. We've been handling it pretty well so far."

Once the snow stops falling, Miller said to be patient with roads reopening, as freezing temperatures on Wednesday may prevent significant thaw. But when the snow does melt, Miller warns that the roads still may be slick.

"Having ice is something we don't want to have," Miller said, adding that his team will continue to monitor conditions.

For more weather coverage, here's the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.